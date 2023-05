Devin Staley,with Conover Lumber Inc., puts up the first of 63 American Flags on Monday, May 22, that are being raised on telephone poles through Conover and Lena for the first time ever. The flags, courtesy of Conover Lumber Inc. owner Aaron Staley, are being put up to bring patriotism to Conover and Lena and will remain up through Labor Day. Aaron Staley purchased the flags from S&S Products in Troy.

