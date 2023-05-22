Emotional self-care at the YWCA Piqua

PIQUA – Join the YWCA Piqua for a special three-part mental health series on emotional self-care with Barbara Schmidlapp, MS.MSW.L.I.SW-S, who has over 40 years of experience working with children, adolescents, families, and adults in the mental health field.

Schmidlapp’s goal to provide the community with the tools necessary to help with negative thoughts, habitual patterns and reactions, and how to cope with stress through three seminars held over three weeks from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The first seminar is over thoughts and will be held on Tuesday, June 13. Although negative thoughts may arise, they don’t have to control emotions. Replace negative self-thoughts with more helpful and positive ones.

The second seminar focuses on mindfulness on Tuesday, June 20. Learn to notice thoughts and relax, even in the midst of a busy day or a long slow line at the grocery store. By noticing thoughts and reactions, one can become more aware of habitual patterns of thinking and responding.

The third and final seminar finishes with acceptance on Tuesday, June 27. While it may be easier said than done, learn to let go of events that are well beyond your control, and acquire new strategies to help cope with stressful days.

Membership to the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, is not required for this amazing series with instructor Barbara Schmidlapp. It is open to adults for $10 each class or $25 for all three. Please call the YWCA Piqua to register at 937-773-6626.