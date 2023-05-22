One dies in US 36 crash

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — The victim of a two-vehicle Monday afternoon fatal crash on U.S. 36 has been identified.

According to our news partners at WDTN the Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Dylan Cline, 30, of Piqua.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, and involved a eastbound semi tractor-trailer and a westbound SUV.

CareFlight was originally called to respond but cancelled when arriving units determined that the driver of the SUV, Cline, was deceased.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The impact ruptured the truck’s fuel tanks.

Piqua and Covington Fire Departments responded to assist and to deal with the spilled fuel.

Initial reports indicate that Cline’s Nissan Rogue was westbound on U.S. 36 when he traveled left of center striking the oncoming truck head-on.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with OSP Motor Carrier division are continuing their investigation into the crash.

U.S. Route 36, between Newberry-Washington and Rakestraw Roads, was closed to through traffic while crash investigators worked and saw to the cleanup of the crash scene.