Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:08 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West state Route 185 and North Spiker Road in Washington Township. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and alcohol while under age.

WEDNESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Boone Drive in Concord Township.

-2:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Miami County Safety Building on West Main Street.

-9:23 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4000 East Miami-Shelby Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.