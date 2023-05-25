Piqua Rotary Club awards scholarships

PIQUA — The Piqua Rotary Club awarded four $1,000 scholarships at a lunch meeting held at the Piqua YWCA on Tuesday, May 23.

The honorees included: Matthew Galbreath from Lehman Catholic High School, and Isabella Murray, Zoe Leasure and Anna Monroe from Piqua High School.

The scholarship criteria emphasized academic excellence, strong leadership, civic responsibility and significant volunteerism, said a press release from the Piqua Rotary Club.

The Piqua Rotary Club has been awarding scholarships to Piqua High School Seniors planning to continue their studies at a college or university, since 1941.