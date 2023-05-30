Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Young Street in Piqua.

-9:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Paris Court Trailer Park on North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township.

-7:50 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 2000 block of East state Route 571 in Bethel Township.

-11:55 a.m.: public indecency. Deputies responded to a neighbor complaint in the 300 block of East Church Street in Bradford. A male subject was charged with public indecency.

SUNDAY

-11:56 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. Three male subjects were charged with assault.

-12:25 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township. A male subject was trespassed from the property.

SATURDAY

-11:38 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 8000 block of Covington-Gettysburg Road in Covington. A male subject was charged with theft and breaking and entering.

FRIDAY

-10:36 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Hill Street in Pleasant Hill. A male subject was charged with assault.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.