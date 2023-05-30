Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 25

-1:39 p.m.: warrant. Robert Wall, 57, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:40 a.m.: warrant. Tylor Cline, 24, of Piqua, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

May 24

-10:55 p.m.: warrant. Jasper Miller, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:01 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to the 200 block of Fox Drive on the report of a subject reportedly shooting a rifle at a deer in a field. Officers couldn’t locate anyone and spoke with the owner of the property that denied anyone shooting a rifle on the property.

-5:11 p.m.: drug offense. John Henry, 60, of Piqua, was charged with trafficking in drugs – sell or offer to sell.

-3:57 p.m.: dogs running. Ashley Lawrence, 34, of Piqua, was charged with dogs running at large after a vehicle struck a dog on South Street and Gordon Street.

Crashes

– Dax Smith, 18, of Piqua, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after failing to stop in time, striking the rear of another vehicle on North College Street at 7:56 a.m. on May 24.

The other vehicle, operated by John Wright, 54, of Piqua, was stopped in traffic and Wright was allegedly taken by squad to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.