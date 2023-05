Members of the Tippecanoe High School Class of 2023 who have enlisted in the United States Military lead the Pledge of Allegiance during Sunday’s 146th Tippecanoe High School Commencement ceremony at Hobart Arena. The graduates who will serve their country include, Adam M. Chaney, Isaac H. W. Clark, Owen J. Dennison, Annaleah R. Lambert, Elijah P. Moore, and, Garrett S. Piel. (Alphabetical order)

