Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:19 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 201 and East state Route 571 in Bethel Township. A passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

SUNDAY

-6:13 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies responded to an assist squad call at the intersection of West hill Street and South Williams Street in Pleasant Hill. A female subject was cited for possession of marijuana.

-12:17 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2600 block of South Children’s Home Road in Elizabeth Township.

-8:56 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Laura.

SATURDAY

-7:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9000 block of Country Club Road in Spring Creek Township.

-4:37 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5000 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Union Township.

-5:20 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies responded to a report of a suspected overdose in the 3000 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road. Drug paraphernalia and an off-white substance were located; this case is pending further investigation.

FRIDAY

-11:52 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Circle K on South County Road 25A in Tipp City. A pipe and a bag containing an off-white crystal-like substance were located in a male subject’s waistband; pills were also located in the vehicle. This case is pending further investigation.

-7:00 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injuries in the 800 block of Evanston Road in Monroe Township. A male subject was cited for DUI and failure to control.

-4:47 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 7000 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township.

