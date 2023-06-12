Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-6:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-5:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Steak and Shake on West Main Street.

-5:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-1:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Troy Center on Crescent Drive.

-12:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-8:18 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

SATURDAY

-8:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-5:54 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the troy Aquatic Park on West Staunton Road.

-5:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-5:03 p.m.: DUI. Christal L. Hixson, 61, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-3:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Troy Aquatic Park on West Staunton Road.

-11:02 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Grismer Auto Center on West Main Street.

-10:58 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-9:47 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Grant Street. A female subject was charged with assault.

-4:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Grismer Auto Center on West Main Street.

-1:48 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at Troy Christian School on South Dorset Road. Alex R. Light, 19, of Troy, was charged with DUI and open container.

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Ruby Tuesdays on West Main Street.

-11:00 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded with the Troy Fire Department to a report of a subject stopped in the middle of the roadway and slumped over the wheel near the intersection of Kings Chapel Drive and Aberdeen Court. Mason J. Lucas, 20, of Miamisburg, was charged with DUI and open container.

-8:58 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Main Street and Kings Chapel Drive.

-8:11 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

-5:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Mulberry Street and East Canal Street.

-5:15 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2500 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-4:58 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-4:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Elm Street.

-3:43 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.