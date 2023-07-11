Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

3:32 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West state Route 571 and Haworth Road in Newton Township. Suspected crack cocaine was located along with used syringes.

FRIDAY

-8:54 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 3100 block of West state Route 571 in Monroe Township.

-1:16 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 8500 block of North Hetzler Road in Spring Creek Township. A barn was broken into and a vintage motorcycle was reported stolen.

-8:52 a.m.: driving under suspension. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Stone Circle Drive and South County Road 25A in Concord Township. The driver was charged with driving under an OVI suspension.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.