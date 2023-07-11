GREENVILLE —The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, July 29.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge for the dance is $9 per person and the live band performing is Smithville South.

Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy an evening of dancing, all attendees must be 21 years or older.

For any questions or for more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2663 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.