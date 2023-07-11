Lt.j.g. Mara Mason has been selected to serve as supply officer for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. Lt.j.g. Mara Mason, from Tipp City, was selected as the Supply Officer and is currently assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Fourteen (HM-14). She graduated from Ohio State University in 2018.