Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

6:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Herrmann’s Service Center on South Market Street. A license plate was reported stolen from a semi-truck.

-1:53 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 200 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township.

-11:24 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Whispering Creek Landscaping on U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of West Springbrook Lane in Spring Creek Township.

-6:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1600 block of Barnhart Road in Concord Township.

-3:23 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 4800 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Kessler.

-11:36 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1600 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township. Money was reported stolen from the victim’s bank account.

-9:24 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of East US Route 36 in Alcony.

-8:55 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 1800 block of East US Route 36 in Piqua.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.