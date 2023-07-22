Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-2:38 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Leonard Street.

-9:55 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 900 block of Brice Avenue.

-2:51 a.m.: theft. Donald L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

WEDNESDAY

-6:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Thomas D. Winebarger, 46, of Piqua, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. Melissa A. Welbaum, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft and driving under suspension.

TUESDAY

-2:06 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Stillwater Valley Catering on North Sunset Drive. A vacant business was broken into.

-1:16 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Lighthouse Cafe on North Main Street.

-12:30 p.m.: drug possession. Chad J. Mallett, 50, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.