Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:00 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle at the U.S. interstate 75 rest area in Spring Creek Township. A male subject with an active warrant for his arrest was found exposing himself in the drivers seat.

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 6000 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township. Deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress; the theft was found to have occured in Darke County, but there were local charges of criminal damaging.

-11:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies resonded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2100 block of Woodstock Court in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.