PIQUA — Gerald D. and Lillie J. (Green) Miller, of Piqua, will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3.

The Millers were married on Aug. 3, 1968. The couple are the parents of Randy Miller (deceased), Barton Adkins (deceased), Gerald Jr. and Michelle Miller, Glenda and Bruce Jones, Cindy and Dexter Winters, and Judy Redinbo and her boyfriend Arlo Swank.