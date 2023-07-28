Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:42 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for no lights activated. The passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana.

-8:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 10000 block of the Paris Court Trailer Park on North County Road 25A.

WEDNESDAY

-8:21 p.m.: driving under suspension. Deputies conducted s traffic stop at Trophy Nut on North Second Street.

-4:00 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle at the U.S. interstate 75 rest area in Spring Creek Township. A male subject with an active warrant for his arrest was found exposing himself in the drivers seat.

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 6000 block of West state Route 185 in Newberry Township. Deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress; the theft was found to have occurred in Darke County, but there were local charges of criminal damaging.

-11:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2100 block of Woodstock Court in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.