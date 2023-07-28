LAURA — Eugene (Gene) E. Baker, of Laura, will celebrate his 102nd birthday and his family welcome a card shower for him.

Baker was born Aug. 8, 1921; he is the son of the late David and Kate Jane (Cordier) Baker. Gene has lived most of his life in the Laura area, except for a few years in Arlington, and time he spent serving his country with the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.

After the war he returned to Laura, and in 1946 married the Late J. Jean (Hunt) Baker. They raised three children in Laura.

Gene worked and retired from Frididaire/Harrison Radiator/ GM in Dayton after 45 years of service. During that same time he also served as a volunteer and member of the Laura Fire Co. Over the years he also served in numerous offices, positions, and activities with the Laura Christian Church and village of Laura.

Gene enjoys precious time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Our father enjoyed receiving your cards last year from those he knew and did not know. Please, if you are able, send him another card with a little or a lot about you, and if you knew him or not. He will have fun opening and thinking of you.

Happy 102nd Dad! We love you, Doug, Denise, and Dee Please send cards to: P.O. Box 128, Laura, OH 45337