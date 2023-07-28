PIQUA — Authorized Verizon retailer, TCC, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway in Piqua and Troy on Sunday, July 30.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday TCC Piqua, 1204 E. Ash St., and TCC Troy, 1833 W. Main St., stores will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help local children prepare for the school year and parents cut down on school supply costs.

According to a press release, this is all part of the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone. In total, 120,000 backpacks full of school supplies nationwide will be given away to students. Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, with one backpack per child.

You can find all local participating TCC stores by visiting https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html utilizing the “Backpack Giveaway” filter.

Any interest in sharing? A press release pasted below has further information. This digital press kit also has a few additional imagery items that can be used.

We’d also love to have you attend your nearest School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event on Sunday to capture content and on-site interviews about the impact of this annual event!