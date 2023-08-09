Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:22 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Washington Street in Casstown. A male subject was charged with aggravated menacing.

-10:25 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 10000 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

-2:51 a.m.: arson. Deputies responded to a report of arson in the 10000 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Union Township. A resident reported an unknown person lit fireworks on their porch which caught a table on fire and damaged siding on the home. The fire was extinguished before it spread further.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.