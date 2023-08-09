Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:53 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-2:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Downing Street.

TUESDAY

–6:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-5:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. John E. Miller, 35, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

-12:46 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of West Ash Street.

-2:10 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Piqua Senior Apartments on North College Street.

MONDAY

-8:52 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Camaro Court.

-7:41 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Young Street.

-7:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Wayne Street.

-1:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

-12:45 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at R & R Automotive on North Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.