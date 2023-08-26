Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Miami County incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Two male inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

-3:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of South Walnut street in Fletcher.

-3:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 5500 block of Studebaker Road in Bethel Township.

-2:20 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Spruce Street in Concord Township.

-2:01 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township.

-11:03 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of Sunnymeade Place in Concord Township.

-10:16 a.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a prisoner escape at Upper valley Medical Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A female inmate who had been furloughed for a medical condition was found to have left the property.

-10:45 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2200 block of Seneca Drive in Concord Township.

-9:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9300 block of South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-7:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Peters Road in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-1:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Gerry’s Auto Sales and Service on South County Road 25A in Concord Township. A car dolly was reported stolen.

-8:22 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Bethel High School on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. The driver was cited for a speed violation in a school zone. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.