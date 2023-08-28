Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2400 block of West state Route 571 in Monroe Township.

-9:19 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive in Concord township.

-7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 40000 block of Frederick-Garland Road in Frederick.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4200 block of Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. Tires, a dual hub and brake system were reported stolen from a semi-trailer.

-3:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at DARE Electronics on South County Road 25A in Tipp City.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Garbry’s Big Woods Sanctuary on East Statler Road. A handheld radio was reported stolen from a vehicle.

-1:49 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura.

-12:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Liberty Street in Pleasant Hill.

-10:43 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Silver Lake Office on Scarff Road in Bethel Township.

-3:47 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 202 and Studebaker Road in Bethel Township. After investigation, suspected methamphetamines were located.

-1:23 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North County Road and Fox Drive in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI, speeding and open container.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2600 block of Fiesta Drive in Concord Township.

-9:44 p.m.: DUI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 75 in Piqua. The driver was arrested for suspicion of operation of a vehicle while impaired.

-3:26 a.m.: DUI. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injuries in the 3700 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road in Monroe Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

-2:33 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. One inmate was charged with assault.

FRIDAY

-10:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of North County Road 25A in Washington Township.

-7:19 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 9200 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

-2:55 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 200 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township.

-11:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Elite Self-Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-11:49 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7800 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.