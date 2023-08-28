Troy Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-10:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Long Street and Ellis Street.
-7:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-6:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.
-6:21 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
-3:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.
-3:23 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.
-1:45 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Submarine House on North Main Street.
SATURDAY
-10:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Tamplin Drive.
-9:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.
-9:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.
-8:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of South Crawford Street and East Canal Street.
-7:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
-7:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1700 block of Saratoga Drive.
-2:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-1:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Lee Road.
-12:54 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of North Madison Street.
FRIDAY
-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Anthony D. McFarland, 48, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
-6:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.
-5:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Lauren M. Covington, 40, of Troy, was charged with theft.
-5:00 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 2200 block of Girard Lane.
-4:47 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
-3:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Wendy’s on West Main Street.
-2:29 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Arby’s on West Main Street.
-2:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Race Drive.
-8:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.
