Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
MONDAY
-4:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.
SUNDAY
-11:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West High Street.
-7:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Kestrel Court.
-12:32 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Wood Street.
-9:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Virginia Street.
-3:12 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Park Avenue.
-2:51 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Fairfax Avenue.
SATURDAY
-8:32 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Camaro Court.
-8:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.
-8:14 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of South Wayne Street.
-3:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Jo Ann Fabrics and Crafts n East Ash Street.
-12:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of South Street.
-11:46 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Walmart on East Ash Street.
FRIDAY
-6:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of East Main Street and Wood Street. An e-bike was reported stolen overnight.
-5:16 p.m.: theft. Alexis A. Evans, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-2:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
-10:46 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Main Street.
-8:43 a.m.: drug possession. Joseph A. Hamilton, 54, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.
-7:59 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Adams Street.
