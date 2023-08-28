Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-4:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West High Street.

-7:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Kestrel Court.

-12:32 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-9:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Virginia Street.

-3:12 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Park Avenue.

-2:51 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

SATURDAY

-8:32 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Camaro Court.

-8:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:14 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Jo Ann Fabrics and Crafts n East Ash Street.

-12:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of South Street.

-11:46 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Walmart on East Ash Street.

FRIDAY

-6:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of East Main Street and Wood Street. An e-bike was reported stolen overnight.

-5:16 p.m.: theft. Alexis A. Evans, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-2:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

-10:46 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Main Street.

-8:43 a.m.: drug possession. Joseph A. Hamilton, 54, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-7:59 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Adams Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.