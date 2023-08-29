Troy’s Sargent shoots 2-under par 34 at TCC in win over Vandalia-Butler

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Mitchell Sargent watches his approach shot on the 14th hole Monday at Troy Country Club. Sargent shot a 2-under par 34 to lead Troy to victory over Vandalia-Butler. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jeffrey Miller watches his putt on the 11th green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Bryce Massingill chips on to the 11th green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Isaac Burns lines up a putt on the 11th green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Blake Sager lines up a putt on the 11th green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Casey Beckner watches his tee shot on the 10th hole Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy High School sophomore golfer Mitchell Sargent did what Mitchell Sargent does.

And Jeffrey Miller made the most of his varsity debut as the Trojans picked up a big win over Vandalia-Butler 169-173 on the back nine at Troy Country Club.

“This is a match we had to win.” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We are still in control of our own destiny (after a loss to Tippecanoe earlier this season).”

Sargent got off to a fast start with an eagle on the par-5 10th hole, birdied the par-3 13th hole and would birdie the par-4 18th to cap a 2-under par 34 — and show why teammate Bryce Massingill referred to him as the “GOAT”.

“That definitely has to be one of our best rounds on the back nine at Troy Country Club,” Evilsizor said. “When start off with an eagle and par 11 and 12 here, that is saying something. He let a couple shots get away coming in (bogeying 16 and 17), but came back with the birdie on 18.”

Sargent had a 177 yards left on his second shot on 10 and hit a 7-iron to 10 feet.

“It was amazing (to start with an eagle),” Sargent said. “I hit a really good drive. It was a little downwind. I knew if I hit it (his 7-iron), it was going to be good. I had to really hit it, but I did.”

After short-siding himself on the par-3 1tth, he got up and down for par and made a long birdie put on the par-3 13th hole.

“II hit a couple bad shots on 16 and 17, but I was able to birdie 18. I hit a low wedge to about 5-feet. It was always feels good to finish with a birdie. But, none of that matters if the team doesn’t win.”

Which is where Miller comes in.

Miller was playing because Hayden Frey has an elbow injury.

Playing in the last group, the two teams both had 173 after their first four scores. Miller’s 45 lowered Troy’s score by four stokes, the difference in the final total

“Jeffrey (Miller) is a guy that was really close to playing with these guys (on varsity),” Evilsizor said. “Hopefully, Hayden (Frey) will be able to recover and come back. But, this is Jeffrey’s course. So, I had confidence him. I am really proud of him.”

Bryce Massingill shot 41, finishing with an impressive par.

He was blocked out to the right after his drive, but found a way to get his second shot just short of the green and get up-and-down.

“Bryce (Massingill) is really putting well,” Evilsizor said. “He is putting better than he ever has and had a good night.”

Casey Beckner, Blake Sager and Isaac Burns all carded 49s for the Trojans, 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL. Troy, Butler and Piqua all trail Tipp by one match in the standings.

“We are getting to the point of the season where we start focusing on Locust Hills (the MVL tournament) and Reid Park (sectionals),” Evilsizor said. “Those are the big tournaments.”

For a team that still has all of its goals in front of them.

