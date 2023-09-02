Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 8400 block of East US Route 36 in Brown Township. Several items were reported stolen from a vacant home including a .22 caliber rifle and a 1967 Dodge Coronet.

-3:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4600 block of West US Route 36 in Washington Township. A firearm was reported stolen.

-12:56 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6700 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

-12:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 5200 block of Rudy Road in Bethel Township.

-9:04 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Staunton Road in Troy. The driver was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana.

-3:34 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3100 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township. A male subject was arrested for criminal damaging and open container.

WEDNESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy. Two male inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5100 block of Dayton-Brandt Road in Bethel Township. An unknown individual attempted to order check’s in Elm Valley Fishing Club’s name.

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 10000 block of North state Route 48 in Newberry Township.

-11:05 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Hampshire Company on North state Route 66 in Washington Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.