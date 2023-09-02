Upcoming events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has numerous upcoming events that are open to the public.

Sunday, September 3rd Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9.00. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Thursday, September 7th Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have sandwiches for $6.00 at 6:00 p.m. Euchre will follow at 7:00 p.m. with a cost of only $5.00 to participate in the card games. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

Friday, September 8th Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature a pork loin meal with kraut, mashed potatoes and apple sauce for $10.00. Serving to start at 6:00 p.m. until gone. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable meal and an inviting atmosphere.

Sunday, September 10th Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9.00. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.