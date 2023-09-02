Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-2:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

THURSDAY

-11:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Gettysburg Drive.

-11:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-8:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Short Street.

-6:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Mulberry Street.

-6:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-4:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Sunoco on East Main Street.

-4:05 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of West Ross Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2600 block of Swailes Road.

-5:41 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Lincoln Community Center on Ash Street.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Floral Avenue.

TUESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report o f menacing in the 100 block of East West Street.

-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Cornish Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.