Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-2:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.
THURSDAY
-11:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Gettysburg Drive.
-11:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.
-8:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Short Street.
-6:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Mulberry Street.
-6:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.
-4:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Sunoco on East Main Street.
-4:05 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of West Ross Street.
WEDNESDAY
-11:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2600 block of Swailes Road.
-5:41 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Lincoln Community Center on Ash Street.
-3:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Floral Avenue.
TUESDAY
-11:43 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report o f menacing in the 100 block of East West Street.
-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Cornish Road.
