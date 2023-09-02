Piqua football drops road game to Stebbins in MVL action

Piqua quarterback Caiden Thomas scores the first touchdown of the game Friday night at Stebbins High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Aiden Williams (42), Haiden Weigel (66) and Zadyn Allen go after fumble Friday night. Allen recovered the fumble. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua running back Ky Warner finds running room against Stebbins Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Zadyn Allen makes a tackle of Stebbins’ Lavell Lyles as Owen Shawler closes in. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — The Piqua football team dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the MVL with a 17-14 loss Stebbins, 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVL.

But, the visiting Indians didn’t go down without a fight in a 17-14 loss.

Piqua will return home Friday night to host Tippecanoe, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

With 1:52 to go, Devin Homan kicked a 24-yard field goal to break a 14-14 tie.

After the ensuing kickoff, Piqua was pinned back at is 10-yard line.

But, on the first play, Caiden Thomas gave the Indians life. He found Carson Hawk along the sidelines and Hawk broke severall tackles and turned it into a 46-yard gain to the Stebbins 44-yard line.

But, Piqua turned the ball over on downs and Stebbins ran out the clock.

The first half had been a scoreless battle until the final two minutes.

Piqua put together a 60-yard drive to take the lead.

On fourth-and-one to start the drive, Ky Warne ran six yards for a first down.

On a third-and-goal from the five, Piqua was called for offensive pass interference on an incomplete pass.

Stebbins decline the penalty and Thomas made the pay.

On fourth-and-goal from the five, he rolled right and went into the end untouched.

Josh Heath’s PAT kick put the Indians up 7-0 with 1:16 remaining in the half.

But, Stebbins quickly answered.

After returning the kickoff to its own 44, freshman quarterback Devin McCormick found Deshawn Cunningham for a 56-yard score and Homan’s PAT kick made it 7-7 at the break.

The third quarter was a quarter of missed opportunities for Piqua.

The Indians started drives on the Stebbins 25, the Stebbins 34 and the Stebbins 20 and did not come away with any points.

After Piqua had a field goal blocked early in the fourth quarter, Stebbins put together an 80-yard drive.

Caden Keller ran 44 yards on the first play, down the Piqua 36-yard line.

On second and 13 from the 29, McCormick found RayVonn Harris for a touchdown and Homan’s PAT kick gave the home Indians a 14-7 lead with 9:29 remaining.

Piqua then put together a 65-yard drive to tie the game.

On second play, Thomas hooked up with Hawk for a 23-yard gain.

Jericho Burns had a 14-yard run on the drive and Thomas ran 19 yards down to the 3-yard line.

On the next play, Burns found the end zone and Heath’s kick tied it with 4:54 to go.

McCormick then completed passes of 24 yards to Cunningham and 13 yards to Harris to give Stebbins a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line.

Three plays later, Homan kicked what would be the game-winning field goal.

Thomas completed three of seven passes for 73 yards for Piqua, with Hawk having two catches for 69 yards.

Thomas led the rushing attack with 69 yards on 15 carries.

Warner had 55 yards on 20 carries and Burns had 52 yards on 16 carries.

Zadyn Allen had 11 tackles and Gage Gambill had nine tackles.

Allen had 11 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered one. RayShawn Garrett and Isaiah Martin each recovered one fumble.

McCormick completed nine of 13 passes for 153 yards.

Cunningham had three catches for 79 yards and Harris had four catches for 61 yards.

Keller had seven carries for 60 yards and Lavell Lyles had 13 for 45 yards.

Lyles led the defense with 20 tackles, including eight solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

