Friday Football Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team cruised to a 49-6 win over Greenville Friday in MVL action.

Tipp, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL, will travel to Piqua Friday night.

Peyton Schultz completed 10 of 13 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Evan Liette caught two passes for 80 yards, with both going for touchdowns.

Jeremy Walland also caught a 15-yard TD pass.

Cael Liette, Logan Butera, Xavier Melton and Carson Hughes all ran for touchdowns.

CJ Bailey kicked six PATs and Kade Teel kicked one.

Collin Isaac had 11 tackles and Chris Preece had seven.

Lucas Merry and Andrew Oen both intercepted passes.

Miami East 17,

Northwestern 15

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team made its first home game on @turf a victory.

The Vikings, 2-1, will open TRC play at Northridge Friday.

East did it without the offense scoring a touchdown.

Lonnie McDaniel had an 11-yard interception return and Chris Smith had an 18-yard interception return in the second quarter to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 14-7 lead.

Caleb Staley kicked both PATs and kicked a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter that would turn out to be the game winner.

KJ Gustin completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards and Michael Hohenstein had nine catches for 109 yards.

Aaron Mills rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries.

Luke Bowsher also had an interception for East.

Urbana 42,

Bethel 17

URBANA — The Bethel football team fell to 0-3 with a road loss Friday night.

The Bees will open TRC play at Riverside Friday night.

Elijah Alberti caught a TD pass from Cooper Mears and Christian Bennett ran 15 yards for a score.

Logan Newell kicked both PATs and added a 22-yard field goal to put Bethel up 17-7 in the second quarter before Urbana rallied.

Mears completed 10 of 19 passes for 180 yards.

Lucas Truman caught three passes for 105 yards and Christian Bennett had 86 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Remi Brannan added 81 yards on 11 carries, including a 65-yard run.

Truman had seven tackles and an interception to lead the defense and Carson Vest recovered a fumble.

Oakwood 35,

Milton-Union 14

OAKWOOD — The Milton-Union football team dropped to 1-2 with a road loss.

The Bulldogs will play Lehman Catholic at Sidney Memorial Stadium Thursday to open TRC play.

Fort Loramie 48,

Covington 0

FORT LORAMIE — The Covington football team dropped to 0-3 with a road loss to Fort Loramie Friday night.

The Buccs will open TRC play Friday, hosting Troy Christian.

Madison 38,

Troy Christian 7

WEST MIDDLETOWN — The Troy Christian football team dropped to 1-2 with a road loss.

The Eagles will open TRC play Friday night at Covington.

Lehman 56,

Ben Logan 14

BELLEFONTAINE — The Lehman Catholic football team rolled to a 2-1 record with a road win Friday night.

The Cavaliers will host Milton-Union Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium to open TRC play.

Bradford 44,

New Miami 7

HAMILTON — The Bradford football team evened its record at 1-1 with a road win Friday night.

The Railroaders will host Bridgeport on Saturday.

Owen Canan had a big game at quarterback Friday night.

He completed nine of 16 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Husdon Hill caught five passes for 196 yards, including TDs of 43, 57 and 73 yards.

Garrett Trevino had two catches for 63 yards, including a 55-yard TD pass and Griffin Trevino had two catches for 42 yards.

Tucker Miller had nine carries for 188 yards, including TD runs of 65 and 34 yards.

Garrett Trevino had John Troxel had seven tackles for the defense and Trey Schmelzer added six tackles.

Hill intercepted a pass and Keith Gaines recovered a fumble.