Covington’s Asher Long, Piqua’s Noah Burgh, Milton-Union boys, Piqua boys win cross country titles

COVINGTON — Covington senior Asher Long ran away from the field at the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday, winning in 15:57.4.

Milton-Union boys took the team title.

The Bulldogs top seven included Ty Furlong, 2, 17:39..5; Colin Hinkleman, 6, 17:42.4; Chase Parsons, 9, 18:00.5; Zak Klepinger, 10, 18:09.0; Andrew Oaks, 15, 18:19.1; Jacob Grube, 21, 18:32.5 and Liam Hartley, 33, 19:14.7.

Covington finished third.

Rounding out the Covington top seven were Preston King, 11, 18:04.3; Beck Wilson, 13, 18:17.7; Chris Deaton, 16, 18:20.8; Tanner Palsgrove, 20, 18:26.7; Calub Hembree, 22, 18:38.7 and Caleb Ryman, 24, 18:40.6.

Bethel finished third.

The Bees top seven included Austin Hawkins, 3, 17:40.6; Kade Schweikhardt, 17, 18:23.9; Bryce Schweikhardt, 26, 18:48.1; Patrick Firstenberger, 32, 19:08.3; Landon Endsley, 57, 20:43.1; Caleb Wrobel, 99, 23:58.7 and Connor McGuire, 108, 25:11.6.

Miami East finished seventh.

The Vikings top seven included Andrew Crane, 14, 18:18.1; Gunner Weldy, 19, 18:24.5; Reese Gipe, 37, 19:32.9; Caleb Richter, 45, 19:55.3; Coleton Moore, 48, 20:14.5; Tai McAdams, 70, 21:26.7 and Carter Leiss, 89, 22:53.2.

Bradford runners included Kyree Roberts, 84, 22:24.0; Stephan Stewart, 90, 23:08.2 and Owen Beachler, 107, 25:08.8.

Lebanon Invitational

The Troy boys cross country team finished 11th at the Lebanon Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Noah Zink, 51, 18:03.42; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:14.93; Chet Snyder, 63, 18:15.69; Ryan McChesney, 65, 18:16.85; Cooper Gambrell, 82, 18:43.88; Ryan Gillig, 119, 19:27.11 and Ethan White, 139, 19:50.64.

Treaty City

The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished second at the Treaty City Invitational.

The Red Devils top seven included Will Hept, 8, 17:30.26; Mason Kinninger, 26, 18:31.21; Eli Ramos, 31, 18:45.01; Ben Pierson, 50, 19:09.62; Nathan Kollmeyer, 52, 19:16.35; Connor Johnson, 56, 19:23.0 and Ayden Tolle, 68, 19:30.70.

Hillclimber Invite

The Piqua boys cross country team won the six-team Hillclimber Invitational.

The Indians got a 1-2 finish from Noah Burgh, 17:34.41 and Braden Holtvogt, 17:38.32.

The rest of the top seven included Brycen Angle, 4, 17:57.95; Ryder Holtvogt, 12, 19:03.97; Jackson Lyman, 12, 19:40.65; Simon Baker, 13, 19:56.71 and AJ Burroughs, 17, 20:39.77.

Running for Troy Christian were Landon Patel, 24, 21:22.02; Luke Ernst-Carr, 39, 23:22.57 and Noah Oiler, 47, 26:21.38.