Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith, Covington girls win at Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational

COVINGTON — Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith won the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday in 20:06.4, leading Milton-Union to a fourth-place finish.

Covington won the team title.

The Lady Buccs top seven were Elyza Long, 2, 20:12.5; Johanna Welborn, 3, 20:30.9; Kassidy Turner, 14, 23:00.6; Kasssidy Turner, 14, 23:00.6; Lucy Welborn, 17, 23:32.6; Delaney Murphy, 22, 24:05.8; Bella Welch, 38, 25:26.3 and Ella White, 41, 25:43.3.

Other Milton-Union runners included Ty Parsons, 11, 22:25.6; Addi Case, 31, 24:48.3; Alaina Manning, 34, 25:11.6; Emersyn Freisthler, 37, 25:34.3 and Jessa Lightner, 42, 25:48.9.

Miami East finished fifth.

Vikings runners included Maryn Gross, 9, 22:08.2; Teaghan Kress, 12, 22:38.1; Addy Fine, 26, 24:11.6; Rhylee Eichhorn, 32, 24:50.8; Isabella Bobillo, 43, 26:11.7 and Grayce Goodin, 70, 34:00.0.

Bradford runners included Savannah Beachler, 17, 23:35.0; Natalie Wood, 20, 24:00.0; Daphne Lavey, 63, 31:42.3 and Aaliyah Biddlestone, 66, 33:03.1.

Bethel runners included Eva Fry, 21 24;04.8; Natalie Sonnanstine, 29, 24:54.4 and Keira Mallett, 68, 33:16.9.

Lebanon Invite

The Troy girls cross country team finished 10th at the Lebanon Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven runners included Ashley Kyle, 45, 21:40.69; Lily Zimmerman, 50, 21:44.15; Isabel Westerheide, 63, 21:58.31; Kiley Kitta, 74, 22:11.93; Caroline Rohlfs, 81, 22:22.05; Allison Unger, 91, 22:37.75 and Kaylee Strayer, 94, 22:39.57.

Treaty City

The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished fifth at the Treaty City Invitational Saturday.

Tipp’s top seven runners included Morgan Collins, 5, 20:42.77; Leda Anderson, 29, 22:24.72; Gracie Wead, 33, 22:40.04; Kali Greth, 34, 22:41.59; Madeline Ranly, 48, 23:08.0; Katelyn Beeson, 61, 23:26.47 and Belle Standford, 83, 24:27.98.

Hillclimber Invite

The Piqua girls cross country team finished second in the Hillclimber Invitational Saturday and Troy Christian was third..

Piqua’s top seven included Lucy Weiss, 5, 24:24.77; Kendall Soto, 10, 25:59.97; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 11, 26:22.48; Addyson Ford, 14, 27:36.70; Emery Kuhlman, 16, 28:12.90; Audrey Bean, 26, 32:26.43 and Gianna Taborn, 29, 36:08.20.

Elisabeth Waltz led the Troy Christian runners, finishing second in 22:08.11.

The rest of the Eagles top seven included Gwen Harris, 13, 26:59.73; Myah Romer, 15, 27:55.76; Lila Echemann, 17, 28:16.23; Annie Twiss, 18, 21:40.71; Norah Rocke, 24, 30:57.18 and Annaliese Erdahl, 25, 31:48.23.