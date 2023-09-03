Weekend Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team had a 2-1 win over Botkins at home Saturday.

Max Barnashin had both goals, with Josiah Myers getting both assists.

Karter Denson had seven saves in goal.

Milton-Union 5,

Bellefontaine 2

BELLEFONTAINE — The Milton-Union boys soccer team picked up a road win Saturday.

Titus Copp had three goals and Braden Schaurer had one goal and three assists.

Mason Quesinberry had one goal and Jacob Fraley and Logan Keys had one assist each.

Kade Ullery and Tyson Wright had two saves each in goal.

GIRLS

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Spingboro 4,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team dropped a game at Troy Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Abbie Fleenor had 14 saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 2,

Indian Hill 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Megan Landis and Gracie Wead each had one goal and Brooke Shafer had both assists.

Rachel Vaughn had the shutout in goal with seven saves.

Mariemont 5,

Lehman 4

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team dropped a close game at home Saturday.

Eva Dexter had three goals and Veronica Pannapara had one goal.

Cathy Hudson had one assist and Callie Giguere had 13 saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Beavercreek 3,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team lost to Beavercreek 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 in non-conference action.

Troy Christian 3,

Bradford 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball got a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win Saturday.

For Bradford, Brooklyn Crickmore had three kills and Kendall Weldy had six assists and seven digs.

Ryleigh Dotson had 15 digs and Vivian Harleman served four aces.

FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Newton 3,

Emm, Christian 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team picked up a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 win Friday night.

Oliva Rapp had 14 kills an eight digs and Sienna Montgomery had seven kills and served six aces.

Kylie Velkoff had 14 assists and eight digs; Ava Rapp had six kills, six aces and 10 digs; Makenna Kesling had seven assists and Estie Rapp had seven digs.