Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

-9:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

-5:06 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Two juvenile males were charged with assault.

-4:48 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of US Route 40 and South state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

-3:55 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Cliffside Golf Course on South state Route 202 in Tipp City.

-11:51 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 6800 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

-11:15 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.