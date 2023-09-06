Miller arraigned after Piqua park shooting

Miller

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — Cory Miller, 19, of Piqua, entered a not guilty plea to numerous charges, including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, among others, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Common Pleas Court of Miami County. The attempted aggravated murder charge is listed as an unclassified felony, and the other two charges are first-degree felonies.

Aside from those charges, according to court documents, Miller also entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and complicity charges, which is a third-degree felony. Court documents say the first four charges contain a three-year firearm specification.

Miller is currently being held on a $2 million bond at the Miami County Jail following a shooting that occurred on the Friday night of Aug. 4 in Piqua. On Thursday, Aug. 31, he was served a warrant on an indictment of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and complicity in the commission of an offence charges.

In August, Deputy Piqua Police Chief Dave Thomas said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Forest Avenue on a report of a shooting on Aug. 4. Officers arrived to find one male victim, Deacon Graham, 18, of Piqua, dead, and another victim wounded in the area of Fountain Park.

Piqua Fire Department medics requested CareFlight to transport the wounded subject. Thomas had said the wounded man was expected to make a full recovery.

Miller was taken into custody at his home on Madison Avenue hours later around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Miller is scheduled to appear again for pretrial services at the Common Pleas Court of Miami County on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m.