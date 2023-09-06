Commemorating 9/11

John and Bev Titus, of St. Paris, parents of Alicia Titus speak at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum during the monthly Veterans Breakfast at the museum on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Alicia Titus was a flight attendant aboard United Flight 175 on September 11, 2001 when her flight was hijacked by terrorists and the aircraft flown into the World Trade Center in New York City. Around 100 area veterans and family members attended the breakfast to hear the Titus’ share the story of their daughter’s life and tragic murder on 9/11. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today The site of the World Trade Center is now a national memorial. In the foreground is where one of the “Twin Towers stood and in the background, the new One World Trade Center which stands 1,776 feet over New York City,. Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

