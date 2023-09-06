Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-9:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

-9:55 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Fountain Park on Forest Avenue.

-7:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street. William A Schrier, II, 30, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-5:43 p.m.: drug possession. Seth D. Hutchinson, 36, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-8:58 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at St. James Episcopal Church West High Street.

-3:37 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Piqua Public Square Gazeebo.

-1:07 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Swift Run Lake Roadside Park on North state Route 66.

MONDAY

-9:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Cassano’s on Covington Avenue. Lesley M. Laughman, 23, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-5:49 p.m.: endangering children. Kiley F. Wagner, 31, of St. Paris and Matthew A. Wagner, 33, of St. Paris, were charged with endangering children.

-2:59 p.m.: theft. Kiara C. Freeman, 20, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

-2:44 p.m.: driving under suspension. Chad M. Hughes, 37, of Piqua, was charged with driving under an OVI suspension.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.