Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:32 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Jim’s Towing and Recovery on Stone Circle Drive in Concord Township.

-10:31 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Upper valley Career Center on Career Drive in Piqua.

-9:13 a.m.: criminal damage/ mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 10000 block of West US Route 36 in Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

-9:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at El Tequila on North County Road 25A in Washington Township.

-10:45 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at Bethel High School on state Route 201 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-11:43 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Apple Farm Service on Versailles Road in Newberry Township.

MONDAY

-9:19 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy. A female inmate is being charged with felony assault.

-7:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of US Route 40 and Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

-5:25 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2800 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

-2:56 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 b lock of North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

