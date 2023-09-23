It’s your decision

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Buying a new car is, for most people, a major purchase. First, you compare features, design, mileage, and dependability. You identify several suitable makes and models, and then compare price. With all features and benefits being equal, would you choose the most expensive, or look to the one offering the best value?

You wouldn’t pay more than you have to, and homebuyers are no different. When selling your home, the asking price determines your success. Although you and only you make the pricing decision, it is wise to approach your real estate representative for advice.

The agent knows what buyers have been willing to pay for other homes similar to yours. Your price should be competitive with those. Buyers often make great offers when the recognize a good value, yet rarely consider an overpriced home.

Remember, it is the buyers who set the final sales price. No matter what you ask, until a buyer is willing to pay the price, no sale will take place. How do you determine the right price? Look closely at each sale that your Realtor has researched for you. Compare time on the market, features, financing concessions, and the final sale price.

Your home’s ideal price range can be found in the maze of statistics provided by your Realtor. Price your home to sell, and buyers will compete for it.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team Re/MAX by calling 937-778-3961