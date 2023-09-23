Thursday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got a 2-0 win over Belmont Thursday.

Bradyn Dillow had one goal and one assist and Christopher King had one goal.

Tyler Malott had one assist.

Troy Christian 6,

Bethel 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team picked up a TRC win at home.

Alex Free had three goals and one assist and Max Barnashin, Brennan Hochwalt and Frank Rupnik had one goal each.

Austen Taylor had two assists and Mikey Berner, Karter Denson and Mason Hagstrom had one assist each.

Denson had six saves in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Lehman 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a home win in TRC action.

Mason Quesinberry had both goals and Titus Copp had one assist.

Tyson Wright had four saves in goal.

Miami East 1,

Brookville 1

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East boys soccer team got a tie on the road Thursday.

Luke Haymaker had the goal and Devon Abshire had 13 saves in goal.

Shawnee 6,

Newton 5

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team dropped a home game to Preble Shawnee Thursday.

GOLF

Troy 154,

Piqua 171,

Greenville 172

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team won a tri-match on the back nine at Locust Hills Thursday.

Troy will hold Senior Night at Troy Country Club Monday, playing Tippecanoe in a Ryder Cup style match beginning at 3:45 p.m.

It was another battle between Piqua’s Hunter Steinke and Troy’s Mitchell Sargent for medalist honors.

Steinke was medalist with a one-under par 35 and Sargent shot an even-par 36 to lead Troy.

“It was a great week for the Trojans,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We finished 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the MVL. Shooting two straight 154s is right where we want to be at this point in the season. Mitchell (Sargent) had another great round, just getting edged out by Hunter Steinke.”

Other Troy scores were Blake Sager 37, Jeffrey Smith 40, Bryce Massingill 41, Van Davis 43 and Matthew Hempker 46.

“It was a great round for Blake (Sager), who didn’t feel well and still battled.,” Evilsizor said.

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 43, Aiden Applegate 46, Richard Price 47, Evan Clark 47 and Gabe Sloan 49.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3,

Troy 0

GREENVILLE — The Troy volleyball team lost to Greenville 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.

Maddy Williams had eight kills and 11 digs and Kayla Huber had 14 assists.

Reagan Duff had three aces and Lauren Koesters added 14 digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 14-0 on the season with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 win over Xenia Thursday.

“Lots of big swings and great serve receive,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Team had some lows, based on unforced errors, but continued to play with passion. Under control the entire match with many positive contacts.”

Emily Aselage had 1o kills and nine digs and Savannah Clawson had seven kills, 14 digs and four aces.

Courtney Post had six kills and three blocks and Lexi Luginbuhl had five kills and two blocks.

Bri Morris served six aces and Faith Siefring had 11 digs and three aces.

Jenna Krimm dished out 16 assists and Eli McCormick added 14 assists.

Piqua 2,

W. Carrollton 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team split two matches with West Carrollton Thursday.

Piqua won the first match 25-21, 25-12 and lost the second match 25-16, 25-20.

Elizabeth Copsey had nine kills, 15 digs and four aces and Megan Hull had 14 digs and three aces.

Natalie Hemmert had six kills and Abigail Kirk added 22 assists.

Miami East 3,

Northridge 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team cruised to a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 win in TRC action Thursday.

Khalia Lawrence had 12 kills and Emma Stapleton added seven kills.

Kylie Gentis had five kills and six digs, Ava Prince had 30 assists, four aces and five digs, Kamryn Apple served 10 aces, Emma Rust had eight digs and Whitni Enis added five digs.

Covington 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Covington volleyball team topped Troy Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 Thursday in TRC action.

Carlie Besecker had eight kills, seven digs and four blocks and Addison Ventura had eight kills, five digs and four aces.

Dakohta Kenworthy had six kills and three aces, Taylor Kirker had 24 assists, nine aces and eight digs and Jayda McClure had eight digs.

Ramse Vanderhorst and Kearsten Wiggins had six digs each.

Bethel 3,

Riverside 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team cruised to a TRC win 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 Thursday.

Karlee Plozay had 24 kills and 10 digs and Layla Moore had six kills.

Gabi McMahan had 24 assists, three aces and six digs and Kyra Clawson had five assists.

Addison Boggs had three aces and five digs, Claire Bailey had 11 digs and Allison Schenck had five digs.

Lehman 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team got past Milton-Union 30-28, 25-20, 25-16 Thursday in TRC action.

Kailee Rank had 13 kills and 14 digs and Marissa Corner had 13 kills, three blocks and seven digs.

Layla Platfoot added eight kills and Madison Rank had 18 assists and 11 digs.

Jenna Baker had 17 assists and Miley Heffelfinger had six aces and five digs.

Taylor Geise had 13 digs and Hannah Cavanaugh had six digs.

Newton 3,

Ansonia 2

ANSONIA — The Newton volleyball team outlasted Ansonia 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 in WOAC action Thursday night.

Shawnee 3,

Bradford 0

CAMDEN — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a WOAC match 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 Thursday.

Ryleigh Dotson had 12 digs and Brooklyn Crickmore, Savannah Lingo and Kendall Weldy all had six digs.

Lailah Brewer, Vivian Harleman and Addysen Mills all had five digs.

SOCCER

Lehman 2,

Milton-Union 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a home win in TRC action Thursday.

Eva Dexter had both goals and Tanner Black had one assist.

Newton 4,

Shawnee 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team tied Preble Shawnee 4-4 Thursday in WOAC action.

Mia Szakal had two goals and Mya Denlinger Gwen Hoilbrook had one goal each.

TENNIS

TROY 5,

Beavercreek B 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team picked up a 5-0 win Thursday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Tizza Cline 6-1, 6-0; Nina Short defeated Saha Teegala 6-1, 6-1 and Catharine Logan defeated Gny Nenonene 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Daiva Patrick and Jeslyn Smith 6-3, 6-1 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Mansi Desai and Jaelene Gregario 6-2, 6-0.

Lima Bath 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a home match.

In singles, Charlotte Spaide lost 6-0, 6-1; Evelyn Johnston lost 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 and Ashreal Alvarez lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-1, 6-1 and Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis lost 6-1, 6-0.

Vivi Chen won a JV singles match 6-2.