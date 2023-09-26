Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:27 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 2000 block of Harshbarger Road in Newton Township.

SUNDAY

-11:47 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East state Route 55 in Staunton Township. The driver was charged with DUI.

SATURDAY

-9:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura.

-8:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of West Main street in Fletcher.

-7:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4000 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the100 block of East Keller Street in Bradford.

-2:20 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 6800 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

-1:55 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of West Keller Street in Bradford.

FRIDAY

-9:10 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at J Crane on West US Route 36 in Newberry Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.