Concord Room opens under new management

Concord Room co-manager Monica Kuhns, center right, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony held by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The Concord Room features a 4,000 square foot main event space. The Concord Room also features newly-remodeled bride and groom suites.

TROY — The Concord Room has re-opened under new management, following renovations and the addition of new bride and groom suites.

“It’s a really versatile space, that’s a blank slate for any event that you can envision,” co-manager Monica Kuhns said. “We’ve had wedding receptions, birthday parties, fundraisers, wedding showers, family reunions and class reunions; really any milestone that you want to celebrate.”

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Concord Room on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Troy zoning inspector Taylor Bruner also attended the ceremony, presenting a gift bag from the city of Troy.

“It’s a blank canvas,” Troy Chamber of Commerce executive director Kathi Roetter said. “The space can be used for anything.”

“We appreciate your investment in Troy, and continuing to grow the community and be a part of it,” Bruner said. “It’s a beautiful venue, and a great place for any milestone.”

Located next door to La Catrina restaurant at 810 Arthur Drive, the Concord Room features a 4,000 square foot event space that can seat approximately 150 to 200 guests, along with a dance floor, WI-FI and a surround-sound system with microphone.

“It works great for a caterer,” Kuhns said. “We don’t have a full kitchen, but we do have a refrigerator, water access and prep tables.”

“You’re welcome to bring in any caterer that you want to,” she said. “We do work well with La Catrina; they have a liquor license, they have catering that can come over here.”

The Concord Room was originally opened in 2011, Kuhns said, and was originally part of Club 55 restaurant. The event space was closed for some time before Kuhns and her daughter, co-manager Hilary Marnejon, took over management in January of 2023.

More information can be found online, through Facebook, or by calling the Concord Room at 402-525-4167.

“We still have lots of dates open,” Kuhns said. “We could still do weddings or holiday parties yet this year.”

“It’s accessible, and it’s climate controlled,” she said. “It’s a good space for people who like DIY, because they can really do what they want to do with it. We really just let you do whatever you want to do with the space during the time that you have it.”