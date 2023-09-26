Quiet Riot celebrates 40 years of ‘Metal Health’

Quiet Riot will perform at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of the band’s 40th anniversary Metal Health tour. Courtesy | Quiet Riot

VERSAILLES — Heavy metal legends Quiet Riot will perform at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Sept. 30, celebrating the fortieth anniversary of the release of the “Metal Health” album.

Featuring the tracks “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)” and “Come on Feel the Noise,” the quadruple platinum-selling album was originally released in March of 1983, leading Quiet Riot to become the first heavy metal band to reach #1 in the Billboard Magazine pop charts. The album, which turns 40 this year, has now sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

“You can’t stop time” Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo said. “It will turn 100 at some point, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

“The way I look at it, and my perception of what I do in my life is it’s all about now,” he said.

Quiet Riot will perform with opening act Saint at BMI Event Center in Versailles starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The show is part of the band’s Metal Health 40th Anniversary Tour, which officially started in January.

“We want to mark the beginning,” Sarzo said. “The record came out in March, but we actually started the celebration at the beginning of the year.”

Quiet Riot was originally formed in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, by legendary metal guitarist Randy Rhoades. During that time, Sarzo lived with Rhoades and also taught music lessons at a school owned by Rhoades’ mother.

“Randy would get up and go to the school and teach for eight hours, and then right after that he would go and join Quiet Riot at rehearsals,” Sarzo said. “He had incredibly solid academic knowledge.”

“He explained to me that he grew up playing classical music and reading music and theory and composition, because he came from an academic family,” he said. “He started playing electric so he could join a rock band, and be a kid and do kid stuff.”

Rhoades later left the band to tour and record with Ozzy Osbourne. Following Rhoades’ departure, Quiet Riot re-formed and went on to release “Metal Health” in 1983 and the follow-up album “Condition Critical” in 1984.

Quiet Riot’s current line-up includes Sarzo, guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative.

In addition to Quiet Riot, Sarzo has also played and toured with many other legendary artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, Blue Oyster Cult and The Guess Who.

“I can’t really compare Quiet Riot to any other band, because Quiet Riot is my home,” he said. “I first started playing in the band in 1978.”

“Everything evolves,” Sarzo said. “You cannot expect metal to have stayed in the same style or genre. It has to grow; it has to progress.”

“It’s very hard for me to even compare what I hear coming from new metal to what I fell in love with back in the 1960s listening to Led Zeppelin, Hendrix or Black Sabbath,“ he said. “That’s the metal that I love, and I find very little of that in most modern metal bands.”