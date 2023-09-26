City of Piqua releases 2024 strategic plan

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has released the city’s 2024-28 strategic plan.

Piqua is a great community with nearly 21,000 citizens located in the heart of the Ohio Miami Valley along the Great Miami River, said a news flash posted to the city’s website. Piqua offers many services to the community, including public safety, public utilities, economic and community development, and parks and recreation; all of which make Piqua our city. Piqua also offers a vision that builds an inclusive, innovative, collaborative community focus while maintaining a small-town feel, that our citizens appreciate.

The 2024 Piqua Strategic Plan incorporates the mission, vision, and values of our city. The plan will align what the citizens want with the work of local leadership and government. That is why community engagement was a focal point of the development of the plan. The plan incorporates the feedback from stakeholders, city commissioners, boards and committee members, city staff, and citizens to make the plan reflective of the desires of the whole community.

To gather the needed input from stakeholders, the project team interviewed the city commissioners to gain an understanding of what makes Piqua unique, what people love about our city, and what issues are facing the community in the future. Board and committee members were also involved in providing their perspective on what our city does well, are there additional services desired in the community, and what are the hopes for the future of our city. Citizen input was gathered during community forums to enhance the understanding of why people choose to live in our city, what will keep people in our city, what services are desired, and what are the hopes of the citizens for our city.

All this valuable feedback is now incorporated in our strategic outcome areas that are highlighted in the plan. These are the things that will help lead our city to achieve the vision and fulfill our mission in the coming years. The outcome areas will be broken down into actionable items that are measured over time to gauge how well the plan is working. Our city budget will be driven by the need to fulfil this plan along with the capital improvement plan, to meet the desires of the community and exceed the needs of the citizens which will propel Piqua forward.

To view the city of 2024-28 Piqua strategic plan, visit: https://www.piquaoh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1357/Piqua-Strategic-Plan-PDF