VRHC certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

VERSAILLES — For the second-straight year, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has been certified as a “Great Place to Work.” The designation, based on high-scoring employee surveys, was awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm.

Great Place to Work Certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience for all their workers, regardless of job title or role in the facility. The Institute evaluates dozens of elements that measure team members’ experiences. These include:

· Employee pride in the organization’s community impact

· Belief that their work makes a difference; that it has special meaning

· Employee well-being, including both physical and emotional factors

“Every day, we seek to make Versailles Rehab a rewarding, empowering workplace for our entire staff,” said Rose Holicker, Administrator of the facility. “Creating a culture of caring benefits not only our employees but our residents and the entire community. Being known as a welcoming workplace encourages the hiring and retention of the finest staff, and that is a benefit for everyone.”

“We applaud Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

“We’re looking for new colleagues that are seeking to grow their career at a company that truly appreciates its staff,” said Holicker. Candidates can visit www.linkedin.com/company/versailles-rehab to see current career opportunities at the facility.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a “Great Place to Work For All.” Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care, and a secure memory care unit. The center is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact Rose Holicker, Administrator, at 937-526-5570 or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.