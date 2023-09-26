Monday Sports Roundup

Troy’s Paige Vitangeli heads the ball against Beavercreek Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium as Beavercreek’s Olivia McComas watches. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Hannah Liening fights off Beavercreek’s Kaitlin Vultee as she controls the ball Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Madison Wright races to the ball as Beavercreek’s Reese Miller closes in. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Aubrey Murphy sends the ball downfield against Beavercreek Monday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Freshman Addiilynn Buschur rallied the Troygirls soccer team in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Beavercreek Monday.

The Trojans were trailing 1-0 at halftime, but Buschur scored two goals in the second half.

Chloe Fecher and Ava Harvey had the assists.

Abbie Fleenor had 12 saves in goal.

The Trojans, 7-4-1, will host West Carrollton Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 1,

Northmont 0

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team got a win over Northmont on the road Monday.

Sam Wall scored the goal on an assist from Mady Turner.

Rachel Vaughn had six saves in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a TRC win Monday.

Ava Berberich had one goal and one assist and Zyhir Bobbitt had one goal.

Lehman 8,

Stivers 0

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team had an 8-0 win on the road Monday night.

Eve Dexter had two goal and one assist and Mara O’Leary had two goals.

Anya Kolb and Veronica Pannapara had one goal and one assist each.

Tanner Black and Emilee VanSkiver had one goal each.

Cathy Hudson had one assist and Callie Giguere had one save in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Beavercreek 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe volleyball team went on the road for a 26-24, 30-28, 25-23 win over Beavercreek on Monday to improved to 16-0 on the season.

“A match with lots of ups and downs,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Despite our consistent unforced errors, we were able to settle down and score right after. Serve receive was very good and the effort of out of system plays was remarkable.

“The team never stopped and scratched and clawed the entire match to come up with a good win away from home.”

Savannah Clawson had 11 kills, four aces and 17 digs and Emily Aselage had eight kills and 15 digs.

Faith Siefring led the defense with 27 digs and Mara Sessions had nine digs.

Jenna Krimm dished out 16 assists and Eli McCormick had 14 assists and six digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

C-J 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team won a close match Monday with Chaminade-Julienne.

In singles, Nick Bauer lost 5-0, default; Ellie Waibel won 6-1, 6-0 and Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins lost 6-4, 7-5 and Kara Snipes and Amelia Staub won 6-1, 6-3.

Fort Recovery 3,

Newton 0

FORT RECOVERY — The Newton volleyball team dropped a road match 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 Monday.

BOYS

SOCCER

Bethel 2,

Milton-Union 0

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team got a TRC win over Milton-Union Monday night.

“I thought this was a good match tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “And I was pleased with the way we moved the ball tonight. That might be as good as we have used our width and it allowed us to open up some space in the middle. It was also good to see a couple of subs come in and make plays that led to our goals. A good team win tonight.”

Nick Falkenstein nad David Kasimov had the goals and Jake Smith and Brady Reynolds had the assists.

Troy Christian 0,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Troy Christian and Miami East boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie Monday.

Karter Denson had five saves for Troy Christian.