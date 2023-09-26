Piqua Farmers Market to host apple pie baking contest

PIQUA — The 2023 season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market will end on Thursday, Sept. 28, with an apple pie baking contest to help wrap up the season.

The pie-baking contest is open to anybody who would like to enter, and no pre-registration is required. The contest will have both adult and youth (14 and under) categories.

Pies can be dropped off at the market any time before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Those entering the contest are encouraged to use scratch ingredients and all pies should be at least 60% apple. Entries will be judged for taste and appearance and the winners of the contest will win cash awards of $15 for first place, $10 for second place and $5 for third place. Following the judging the remaining apple pies will be served to market visitors and customers.

The Farmers Market is located at High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information about the apple pie contest visit the Piqua Farmers Market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com and click on the special events tab or call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.