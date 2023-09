Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:44 a.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a furloughed inmate who left Upper Valley Medical Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Escape charges were filed.

TUESDAY

-9:33 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.